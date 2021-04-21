Colliers Arranges Sale of 90,423 SF Office Building in Houston’s North Loop West District

HOUSTON — Colliers International has arranged the sale of a 90,423-square-foot office building located at 7155 Old Katy Road in Houston. The two-story building is situated on a 4.1-acre site in the North Loop West submarket. David Carter and Taylor Wright of Colliers represented the seller, Houston Eye Associates, in the transaction. The buyer, locally based investment firm Braun Enterprises, was self-represented.