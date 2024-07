PONTIAC, MICH. — The Jonna Group of Colliers Detroit has arranged the sale of a 92,509-square-foot retail property located at 600 N. Telegraph Road in Pontiac for an undisclosed price. Simon Jonna and Raymond Jonna of the brokerage firm represented the seller, a property management company from New York. The new owner, CNS Healthcare, is currently leasing the retail space to Value World Inc. and Harbor Freight Tools USA Inc.