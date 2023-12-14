Thursday, December 14, 2023
The vacant, 178,000-square-foot building at 955 American Lane formerly served as Experian’s regional headquarters.
Colliers Arranges Sale of Former Experian Headquarters Building in Schaumburg, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

SCHAUMBURG, ILL. — Colliers has arranged the sale of a 178,000-square-foot office building in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg for an undisclosed price. The vacant building at 955 American Lane formerly served as Experian’s regional headquarters. Built in 1999, the four-story property features a shared parking deck, conference center, training room, cafeteria, fitness center, outdoor volleyball court and walking path around Woodfield Lake. The building is situated just west of Woodfield Mall and is divisible for up to seven tenants. Alissa Adler and John Homsher of Colliers represented the seller, Orion Schaumburg LLC. A private investor purchased the asset. Jon Connor and Steve Kling of Colliers also assisted with the transaction.

