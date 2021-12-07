REBusinessOnline

Colliers Arranges Sale of Mixed-Use Development in St. Charles, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Mixed-Use

Known as 1st Street Development, the five-building asset consists of retail, office and residential space.

ST. CHARLES, ILL. — Colliers Chicago has arranged the sale of 1st Street Development, a mixed-use development in the heart of St. Charles, about 40 miles west of Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. The five-building asset consists of retail, office and residential space.

The properties include: The Plaza, a two-story retail and office building; Ale Building, a four-story office and retail asset; River Loft, a five-story office, retail and condo property; Sterling Building, a five-story office and condo building; and Building 7A, a three-story retail and residential asset. Notable tenants include Kilwin’s, Gia Mia, Alter Brewing, XSport Fitness, Coldwell Banker, Ohio Farmers Insurance and Regus.

The property is 97 percent leased. Peter Block, Tyler Hague and Lauren Stoliar of Colliers represented the seller, First Street Development LLC. Tabani Group LLC was the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
7
Webinar: Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook — What’s Ahead in 2022?
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  