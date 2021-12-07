Colliers Arranges Sale of Mixed-Use Development in St. Charles, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Mixed-Use

Known as 1st Street Development, the five-building asset consists of retail, office and residential space.

ST. CHARLES, ILL. — Colliers Chicago has arranged the sale of 1st Street Development, a mixed-use development in the heart of St. Charles, about 40 miles west of Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. The five-building asset consists of retail, office and residential space.

The properties include: The Plaza, a two-story retail and office building; Ale Building, a four-story office and retail asset; River Loft, a five-story office, retail and condo property; Sterling Building, a five-story office and condo building; and Building 7A, a three-story retail and residential asset. Notable tenants include Kilwin’s, Gia Mia, Alter Brewing, XSport Fitness, Coldwell Banker, Ohio Farmers Insurance and Regus.

The property is 97 percent leased. Peter Block, Tyler Hague and Lauren Stoliar of Colliers represented the seller, First Street Development LLC. Tabani Group LLC was the buyer.