Colliers Arranges Sale of New Student Housing Community Near Mississippi State University

STARKVILLE, MISS. — Colliers has arranged the sale of The Vista, a 309-unit, 820-bed student housing development located less than a mile from Mississippi State University in Starkville. Atlanta-based Student Quarters purchased the newly built property from Fenton, Mich.-based IMS Properties for an undisclosed price. Sean Baird and Jonathan Holt of Colliers facilitated the transaction.

Developed by IMS Properties in 2020, The Vista offers one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom floorplan options. Community amenities include a saltwater pool and poolside cabanas, 24-hour athletic club, dog park, yoga studio, game room, electric vehicle charging stations and a lounge. The property also features 5,137 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Located at 705 University Drive, the property is situated a half-mile from Davis Wade Stadium, the home arena of the Mississippi State Bulldogs football team. The property is also located close to restaurants such as Two Brothers Smoked Meats, The Dapper Doughnut, NutriGroove, Bulldog Burger Co. Starkville and Starkvegas Snowballs.