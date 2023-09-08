Colliers Arranges Sale of Office Development Site in Metro Houston

MISSOURI CITY, TEXAS — Colliers has arranged the sale of a 12.5-acre office development site in Missouri City, a southwestern suburb of Houston. The site has over 1,000 feet of frontage on Knights Court Road and is across the street from Elkins High School. Chris Hutcheson, Harrison Kane and James Kadlick of Colliers represented the seller in the transaction. The size and construction schedule of the office condominium park that the undisclosed buyer intends to build on the site have not yet been determined.