CHICAGO — Colliers has arranged the sale of seven retail properties and one industrial building in metro Chicago for $10.5 million. The sale represents the first part of a multi-phased transaction that encompasses 22 retail properties, three land sites and one industrial building. Peter Block and Rachel Patten of Colliers represented the seller, a family office. Indianapolis-based Arnold Meyer & Co. was the buyer. Block expects to close on the remaining properties in the portfolio this summer.