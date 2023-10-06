Colliers Arranges Sale of Three-Building Industrial Portfolio in Metro Chicago

ELGIN, ROMEOVILLE AND BUFFALO GROVE, ILL. — Colliers has arranged the sale of a three-building industrial portfolio totaling 541,283 square feet in metro Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. The properties are located at 277 Alft Court in Elgin, 1881 Normantown Road in Romeoville and 351-355 Hastings St. in Buffalo Grove. The buildings were fully leased at the time of sale. Jeff Devine, Steve Disse and Tyler Ziebel of Colliers represented the seller, Ares Industrial Management. Venture One Real Estate was the buyer.