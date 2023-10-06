Friday, October 6, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Venture One Real Estate purchased the 541,283-square-foot portfolio from Ares Industrial Management.
AcquisitionsIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

Colliers Arranges Sale of Three-Building Industrial Portfolio in Metro Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

ELGIN, ROMEOVILLE AND BUFFALO GROVE, ILL. — Colliers has arranged the sale of a three-building industrial portfolio totaling 541,283 square feet in metro Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. The properties are located at 277 Alft Court in Elgin, 1881 Normantown Road in Romeoville and 351-355 Hastings St. in Buffalo Grove. The buildings were fully leased at the time of sale. Jeff Devine, Steve Disse and Tyler Ziebel of Colliers represented the seller, Ares Industrial Management. Venture One Real Estate was the buyer.

You may also like

Merchants Capital Completes $303M Securitization of 11 Multifamily...

Newmark Brokers Sale-Leaseback of 754,795 SF Industrial Portfolio...

Moda Homes Completes Phase I of Build-to-Rent Townhome...

Brinkmann Constructors Tops Out 87,000 SF Headquarters for...

Fabuwood Cabinetry Signs 197,072 SF Industrial Lease in...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 68,842 SF Retail Building...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $4.9M in Financing for...

Jackson Square Properties Sells Waters Edge Multifamily Property...

Newmark Brokers Sale of 110,511 SF Pacific Pearl...