Colliers Arranges Sale of Three-Building Woodridge Commerce Center in Suburban Chicago

WOODRIDGE, ILL. — Colliers has arranged the sale of Woodridge Commerce Center, a three-building industrial complex in the southwest Chicago suburb of Woodridge. The sales price was undisclosed. Built in 2006, the buildings are situated on 12 acres in the center of International Centre Business Park. They feature clear heights ranging from 18 to 20 feet, a mix of private and shared loading and parking for 447 cars. Woodridge Commerce Center is 96 percent leased to 22 tenants. The weighted average lease term is nearly three years with in-place rents that average 15 to 20 percent below current market rates. Jeff Devine, Steve Disse and Tyler Ziebel of Colliers represented the seller, Unilev Capital and an affiliate of Palladius Capital Management. The buyer was a Chicago-area limited liability company. Colliers also arranged the property’s sale to Unilev in 2021.