Colliers Arranges Sale of Two Industrial Buildings in Detroit

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Michigan, Midwest

DETROIT — Colliers International has arranged the sale of two industrial buildings in Detroit for an undisclosed price. The first property at 13901 Joy Road spans 456,156 square feet. The second building at 8211 Decatur Road totals 113,332 square feet. Peter E. Kepic and Peter J. Kepic of Colliers represented the buyer, Schostak Brothers & Co. Inc., as well as the seller, Joy Road Holdings LLC. Schostak has retained the duo to market the buildings for lease. Schostak says the purchase fits its strategy of buying and renovating well-located industrial properties.