Located in Huntsville, Ala., Magna Carter’s tenant roster includes Results Physiotherapy, Bedzzz Express, Marco’s Pizza, T-Mobile and Great Clips.
Colliers Arranges Sales of Two Retail Strip Centers in Huntsville Area Totaling $10M

by John Nelson

HUNTSVILLE AND MADISON, ALA. — Colliers has arranged the sale of two retail strip centers in the Huntsville area totaling nearly $10 million. The properties include Magna Carta, a 22,378-square-foot property located at 11310 Memorial Parkway SW in Huntsville, and Madison Corners, a 14,400-square-foot center located at 1079 Balch Road in Madison. Magna Carter’s tenant roster includes Results Physiotherapy, Bedzzz Express, Marco’s Pizza, T-Mobile and Great Clips. Madison Corners is home to tenants including Stretch Zone, Tropical Smoothie and Firehouse Subs. Pacific West Land, an investment firm based in Washington, purchased Magna Carta, and a private family office based in Montgomery, Ala., purchased Madison Corners. Joe Montgomery, Henry Kushner and Scott Israel of Colliers represented the sellers in the transaction.

