REBusinessOnline

Colliers Brokers $1.7M Sale of Multifamily Development Site in Rogers, Minnesota

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

This rendering shows plans for the apartment complex at the site.

ROGERS, MINN. — Colliers MSP has brokered the $1.7 million sale of a 14.8-acre land site in Rogers, a northwest suburb of the Twin Cities. The buyer, Rachel Development Inc., plans to build a 134-unit apartment complex as well as 56 townhomes. Andy Heieie and Rob Brass of Colliers represented the seller, WJD II & Co. LLP. The Colliers team also worked with the owners of the adjacent Caribou Coffee and Culvers to redesign their access points and drive-thru lanes for the project.

