PENNSAUKEN, N.J. — Colliers has brokered the $10.2 million sale of a 104,500-square-foot industrial flex facility located in Pennsauken, located just outside of Philadelphia in Southern New Jersey. The property was fully leased to American Furniture Rentals at the time of sale. The buyer was a private equity group with significant holdings in the Mid-Atlantic region. The seller was undisclosed. Eric Grad of Colliers represented both sides in the deal.