Colliers Brokers $10.5M Sale of Seven-Building Multifamily Portfolio in Miami

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

MIAMI — Colliers has facilitated the sale of a multifamily portfolio comprising 42 units and seven buildings located at 10710, 10742 and 10752 S.W. 5th St. in Miami. An entity doing business as San Miguel Investments Ltd. sold the properties for $10.5 million to an undisclosed buyer. Mitash Kripalani of Colliers represented the seller in the transaction, and Virgilio Fernandez of Colliers represented the buyer. The buildings, constructed between 1970 and 1972, occupy a 1.3-acre site with a combined lot size of 57,950 square feet. Units at the properties include one- and two-bedroom layouts.

