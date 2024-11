ST. CLOUD, MINN. — Colliers has brokered the $10.7 million sale of Quarry Commons Apartments, a 102-unit property in the Minneapolis suburb of St. Cloud. The two-building, garden-style property is located at 1965 Quarry Road and was built in 1996 and 2003. Dan Linnell, Adam Haydon, Mox Gunderson and Devon Dvorak of Colliers represented the seller, Timberland Partners. Washington-based Weidner Investment Services Inc. was the buyer.