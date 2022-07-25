REBusinessOnline

Colliers Brokers $106.1M Sale of Two Industrial Buildings in Kent, Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Washington, Western

KENT, WASH. — Colliers has arranged the sale of two industrial properties in Kent. Holman Logistics sold the assets to Lift Partners for $106.1 million. Matt McGregor and Bill Condon of Colliers represented both parties in the off-market transaction.

Totaling 381,790 square feet, the buildings are located at 22434 and 22408 76th Ave. South. The properties feature a mix of dock-high and grade-level loading doors, 200,000 square feet of excess yard and rail access to the Burlington Northern Santa Fe line.

The buyer has agreed to a 12-month leaseback of the properties with the seller, which will continue to operate in the current buildings while it completes construction and relocation plans for new facilities in Fredrickson and Sumner.

