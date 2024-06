WOODBRIDGE, N.J. — Colliers has brokered the $11.1 million sale of 900 on Nine, a 112,705-square-foot office building in the Northern New Jersey community of Woodbridge. The building was 54 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as NIP Group, Onyx Equities and Toshiba. Jacklene Chesler, Patrick Norris, Philippe Jomphe and Matthew Cohen of Colliers marketed the property in conjunction with auction platform Ten-X on behalf of the seller, TFE Properties. The buyer was not disclosed.