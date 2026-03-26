Colliers Brokers $13.5M Sale of Central Florida Retail Center Near The Villages

SUMMERFIELD, FLA. — Colliers has brokered the $13.5 million sale of Spruce Creek Shoppes, a 42,203-square-foot shopping center located at 17860 S.E. 109th Ave. in Summerfield. The retail center sits within the trade area of The Villages, a master-planned community in Central Florida often cited as the No. 1 retirement destination in America.

Tommy Isola, Harry Blyden and Billy Weiser of Colliers represented the seller, an entity doing business as Spruce Creek Holdings, in the transaction. About 80 percent of Spruce Creek Shoppes’ tenancy are restaurant, medical and service-oriented retailers, according to Colliers.