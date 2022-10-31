Colliers Brokers $13M Sale of Rosemont Corporate Center in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Office

ROSEMONT, ILL. — Colliers has brokered the $13 million sale of Rosemont Corporate Center in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont. Jon Connor and Francis Prock of Colliers represented the seller, KORE Investments. The Village of Rosemont purchased the 121,000-square-foot office building with plans to renovate it before moving municipal employees to the property in 2023. KORE acquired the building in 2021 from the original developer, Ryan Cos., for $6.5 million. Mark Offit of Braden Real Estate represented the Village of Rosemont.