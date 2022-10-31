REBusinessOnline

Colliers Brokers $13M Sale of Rosemont Corporate Center in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Office

ROSEMONT, ILL. — Colliers has brokered the $13 million sale of Rosemont Corporate Center in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont. Jon Connor and Francis Prock of Colliers represented the seller, KORE Investments. The Village of Rosemont purchased the 121,000-square-foot office building with plans to renovate it before moving municipal employees to the property in 2023. KORE acquired the building in 2021 from the original developer, Ryan Cos., for $6.5 million. Mark Offit of Braden Real Estate represented the Village of Rosemont.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
2
Webinar: Student Housing Demand — 2022 Review & 2023 Outlook
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  