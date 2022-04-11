Colliers Brokers $14.9M Sale of Two Industrial Buildings in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Colliers has brokered the $14.9 million sale of two industrial buildings in Fort Lauderdale. Mark Rubin, Bastian Laggerbauer, Jake Stauber, Steven Wasserman and Erin Byers of Colliers represented the seller, Apogee Investment Partners LLC, as well as the buyer, Elion Acquisitions LLC, in the transaction.

The two buildings include a 60,000-square-foot repair facility that was renovated in 2019 and a 11,682-square-foot staging facility. The buildings are conjoined by a recently constructed covered walkway. The industrial buildings are currently occupied by CTS Engines, a turbine engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) company, with long-term leases in place.

Located at 3000 & 3060 SW 2nd Ave. on 2.6 acres, the properties are adjacent to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and less than three miles from Port Everglades.