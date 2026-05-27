Colliers Brokers $140M Sale of Industrial Facility in Cookeville, Tennessee

COOKEVILLE, TENN. — Colliers has brokered the $140 million sale of a 1.6 million-square-foot industrial facility located at 4500 Academy Road in Cookeville, about 75 miles east of Nashville via I-40. The name of the tenant was not disclosed, but the property was developed in 2015 as a build-to-suit for Academy Sports + Outdoors, which services 84 stores across 14 states from the fulfillment center.

Tratt Properties acquired the property from Middleton Partners. Ken Hedrick, Andrew Ragsdale, Phillip Butts, Jonathan Ameen, Will Smith and Spencer Smith of Colliers represented both the buyer and seller during the transaction.