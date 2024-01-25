Thursday, January 25, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The Dixie Group sold the facility in Adairsville, Ga., and leased it back for 10 years.
AcquisitionsGeorgiaIndustrialLeasing ActivitySoutheast

Colliers Brokers $16.3M Sale-Leaseback for Distribution Center in Adairsville, Georgia

by John Nelson

ADAIRSVILLE, GA. — Colliers has brokered the $16.3 million sale-leaseback of 400 Princeton Boulevard, a 294,020-square-foot distribution center located on a 17.5-acre site in Adairsville, about 60 miles northwest of Atlanta via I-75. The seller, The Dixie Group, sold the facility and leased it back for 10 years from the buyer, a private owner-operator based in California.

Todd Harrell and Steve Bartlett of Colliers represented the seller in the transaction. Hagan Dick and Doug Alexander of Colliers’ Debt & Equity team assisted with the loan assumption on behalf of the buyer.

400 Princeton is close to I-75, Ga. Highway 104 and a CSX rail line, as well as within an hour’s drive to Appalachian Regional Port, an inland port that provides direct rail connection to the Port of Savannah.

You may also like

Sterling Bay, Key International Propose 51-Story Office Tower...

Turnberry to Develop 39-Story Hotel-Condo Tower in Nashville

Greystone Provides $18.6M Agency Loan for Keystone Apartments...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $7.5M Sale of Retail...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 130-Unit Multifamily...

RIM Logistics Signs 75,123 SF Industrial Lease in...

Pocas International Buys 27,893 Industrial Building in Southwest...

Bank of America Signs 550,000 SF Office Lease...

IPA Arranges $16.6M Sale of Shopping Center in...