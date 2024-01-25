Colliers Brokers $16.3M Sale-Leaseback for Distribution Center in Adairsville, Georgia

ADAIRSVILLE, GA. — Colliers has brokered the $16.3 million sale-leaseback of 400 Princeton Boulevard, a 294,020-square-foot distribution center located on a 17.5-acre site in Adairsville, about 60 miles northwest of Atlanta via I-75. The seller, The Dixie Group, sold the facility and leased it back for 10 years from the buyer, a private owner-operator based in California.

Todd Harrell and Steve Bartlett of Colliers represented the seller in the transaction. Hagan Dick and Doug Alexander of Colliers’ Debt & Equity team assisted with the loan assumption on behalf of the buyer.

400 Princeton is close to I-75, Ga. Highway 104 and a CSX rail line, as well as within an hour’s drive to Appalachian Regional Port, an inland port that provides direct rail connection to the Port of Savannah.