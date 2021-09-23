Colliers Brokers $16.3M Sale of Mobile Home Community in Springfield, Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. — Colliers International has brokered the sale of Woodland Acres Mobile Home Community in Springfield for $16.3 million. Totaling 231 units on more than 50 acres, the property is located at 3500 N. Dirksen Parkway. The community is 94 percent occupied with average rents of $373 per month. Michael Nissley of Colliers represented the seller, Ronald Coleman. Flagship Communities REIT was the buyer. The purchase marks Flagship’s entrance into the Illinois market.
