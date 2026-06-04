Thursday, June 4, 2026
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11418-Missouri-Ave-LA-CA
Located at 11418 Missouri Ave. in West Los Angeles, the property features 44 affordable apartments.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

Colliers Brokers $16.6M Sale of Affordable Housing Complex in West Los Angeles

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — Colliers has brokered the sale of 11418 Missouri Avenue, a 44-unit affordable multifamily property located in the Sawtelle neighborhood of West Los Angeles. Generation Real Estate Partners and Eris Development sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $16.6 million, or $718 per square foot. Kitty Wallace and Andrew Eberhard of Colliers represented the sellers in the deal.

Completed in 2025, the four-story property features a rooftop amenity space, solar panels, onsite laundry facilities, fitness amenities and bicycle storage. The project was one of the first developments under Executive Directive 1, a program introduced in December 2022 to accelerate the production of 100 percent affordable housing.

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