Colliers Brokers $16.6M Sale of Affordable Housing Complex in West Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Colliers has brokered the sale of 11418 Missouri Avenue, a 44-unit affordable multifamily property located in the Sawtelle neighborhood of West Los Angeles. Generation Real Estate Partners and Eris Development sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $16.6 million, or $718 per square foot. Kitty Wallace and Andrew Eberhard of Colliers represented the sellers in the deal.

Completed in 2025, the four-story property features a rooftop amenity space, solar panels, onsite laundry facilities, fitness amenities and bicycle storage. The project was one of the first developments under Executive Directive 1, a program introduced in December 2022 to accelerate the production of 100 percent affordable housing.