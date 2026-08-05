Colliers Brokers $18.4M Sale of Sunset Self Storage Facility in Puyallup, Washington

PUYALLUP, WASH. — Colliers has brokered the $18.4 million sale of Sunset Self Storage, a newly constructed facility located at 5514 152nd St. E in Puyallup, a suburb of Tacoma. An entity doing business as BVDSS Puyallup Owner LLC sold the asset to Mitchell RE Holdings LLC.

Completed in 2025, Sunset Self Storage features climate-controlled units, multistory elevator access, modern security systems and a variety of storage options. The asset offers direct access to state routes 512 and 167 and I-5.

Jacob Becher and Nate Fliflet of Colliers represented the buyer and seller in the transaction.