Wednesday, August 5, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
5514-152nd-St-E-Puyallup-WA
Located at 5514 152nd St. E in Puyallup, Wash., Sunset Self Storage features climate-controlled units, multistory elevator access, modern security systems and a variety of storage options.
AcquisitionsIndustrialSelf-StorageWashingtonWestern

Colliers Brokers $18.4M Sale of Sunset Self Storage Facility in Puyallup, Washington

by Amy Works

PUYALLUP, WASH. — Colliers has brokered the $18.4 million sale of Sunset Self Storage, a newly constructed facility located at 5514 152nd St. E in Puyallup, a suburb of Tacoma. An entity doing business as BVDSS Puyallup Owner LLC sold the asset to Mitchell RE Holdings LLC.

Completed in 2025, Sunset Self Storage features climate-controlled units, multistory elevator access, modern security systems and a variety of storage options. The asset offers direct access to state routes 512 and 167 and I-5.

Jacob Becher and Nate Fliflet of Colliers represented the buyer and seller in the transaction.

You may also like

IPA Brokers Sale of 236-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Lindenmeyr Munroe Signs 100,043 SF Industrial Lease in...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 56,780 SF Industrial Lease...

Tishman Speyer Acquires Berkshire Dilworth Apartments in Charlotte...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of New Restaurant...

MAG Capital Partners Acquires 240,000 SF Manufacturing Facility...

NAI Ruhl Brokers Sale of Former Quad-City Times...

MMCC Secures $4.8M Acquisition Loan for Minnesota Industrial...

TSB Realty Arranges Sale of 627-Bed Student Housing...