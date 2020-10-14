REBusinessOnline

Colliers Brokers $20M Sale of Former J.C. Penney at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Southeast, Virginia

Movement Mortgage and Sentara Health Plans occupy the office property, which is located at 824 N. Military Highway in Norfolk, Va.

NORFOLK, VA. — Colliers International has brokered the $20 million sale of a former J.C. Penney location in Norfolk. The property, which is located at 824 N. Military Highway, was originally built for J.C. Penney in 1969 and used to anchor Military Circle Mall. Now a 200,000-square-foot office building, the property sits on 16 acres and offers 1,436 parking spaces. Movement Mortgage and Sentara Health Plans occupy the asset. Patrick Gill of Colliers represented the seller, the City of Norfolk Economic Development Authority, in the transaction. MPB Inc. acquired the asset.

