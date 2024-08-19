Monday, August 19, 2024
Colliers Brokers $20M Sale of Long Island Warehouse

by Taylor Williams

MELVILLE, N.Y. — Colliers has brokered the $20 million sale of a 91,428-square-foot warehouse in the Long Island community of Melville. The building sits on a 10-acre site at 135 Baylis Road and features a clear height of 16 feet. Robert Steinhart, Richard Warshauer, Jason Maietta, Tommy Rosati and Brandon Lichtenstein of Colliers represented the seller, Melville Beverage Partners, in the transaction. Local appliance wholesaler Kings Prime Equities LLC purchased the building with plans to occupy the space.

