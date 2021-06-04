REBusinessOnline

Colliers Brokers $20M Sale of Medical Office Complex in East Windsor, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, New Jersey, Northeast

EAST WINDSOR, N.J. — Colliers International has brokered the $20 million sale of an 80,000-square-foot medical office complex in East Windsor, about 50 miles northeast of Philadelphia. Kim Kretowicz of Colliers represented the seller, Gordon Princeton Mab Associates, an affiliate of New Jersey-based medical office developer The Gordon Group. Kretowicz also represented the buyer, a partnership between global investment firm OrbVest and Wythe Medical Properties LLC NJ.

