Colliers Brokers $21M Sale of Moreno Beach Plaza II Shopping Center in Moreno Valley, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

LA Fitness, AutoZone, Carl’s Jr. and Panda Express are tenants at Moreno Beach Plaza II in Moreno Valley, Calif.

MORENO VALLEY, CALIF. — Colliers has arranged the sale of Moreno Beach Plaza II, a shopping center located at 27610 Eucalyptus Ave. in Moreno Valley. A West Coast-based investment firm sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $21 million.

LA Fitness, AutoZone, Carl’s Jr. and Panda Express are tenants at the 82,340-square-foot retail center. At the time of sale, the property was 96 percent occupied. The retail center consists of three single-tenant parcels, a multi-tenant pad building and a two-tenant anchor building situated on 9.1 acres.

El Warner, Charley Simpson, Caitlin Zirpolo and Jordan Gomez of Colliers represented the seller in the deal.