Colliers Brokers $22.5M Sale of Community Service Center in Norristown, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Civic, Northeast, Pennsylvania

NORRISTOWN, PA. — Colliers has brokered the $22.5 million sale of a 262,000-square-foot community service center located at 1430 Dekalb Ave. in Norristown, a northwestern suburb of Philadelphia. The 3.1-acre site of the five-story building was formerly home to Sacred Heart Hospital and includes a parking deck. Eric Grad of Colliers, in conjunction with CBRE and local brokerage firm Flynn Co., represented the seller in the transaction. Both parties involved requested anonymity.