Colliers Brokers $25M Acquisition of City Plaza Multifamily Property in Escondido, California
ESCONDIDO, CALIF. — Colliers has arranged the purchase of City Plaza, an apartment building located at 300-330 S. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido, a northern suburb of San Diego. Providence City Plaza Apartments II LLC acquired the asset from Escondido Apartments Investment LLC for $25 million.
Built in 2018, the 63,729-square-foot property features 56 units in a mix of one- and two-bedroom layouts. Additionally, the property offers ground-floor retail space and 126 subterranean parking spaces.
Peter Scepanovic and Corey McHenry of Colliers represented the buyer in the deal.
