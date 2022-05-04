REBusinessOnline

Colliers Brokers $25M Acquisition of City Plaza Multifamily Property in Escondido, California

Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

City-Plaza-Escondido-CA

City Plaza in Escondido, Calif., features 56 apartments, ground-floor retail space and 126 subterranean parking spaces.

ESCONDIDO, CALIF. — Colliers has arranged the purchase of City Plaza, an apartment building located at 300-330 S. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido, a northern suburb of San Diego. Providence City Plaza Apartments II LLC acquired the asset from Escondido Apartments Investment LLC for $25 million.

Built in 2018, the 63,729-square-foot property features 56 units in a mix of one- and two-bedroom layouts. Additionally, the property offers ground-floor retail space and 126 subterranean parking spaces.

Peter Scepanovic and Corey McHenry of Colliers represented the buyer in the deal.

