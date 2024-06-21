Friday, June 21, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIndustrialNevadaWestern

Colliers Brokers $27.8M Acquisition of Industrial Facility in Henderson, Nevada

by Amy Works

HENDERSON, NEV. — Colliers has negotiated the purchase of The Henderson Gateway Industrial Facility in Henderson, a suburb southeast of Las Vegas. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset for $27.8 million. The name of the seller was not released.

Brian Riffel and Tyler Jones of Colliers represented the buyer in the transaction.

Located at 1735 Chaparral Road, the 98,023-square-foot property features 11 dock loading doors, two grade-access doors, an ESFR fire suppression system with a diesel pump, 91 surface parking spaces and 2,530 square feet of HVAC office space.

You may also like

Colony Hills Capital Acquires Southern New Jersey Apartment...

CBRE Arranges 285,362 SF Industrial Lease in Dayton,...

Cityview Buys 130-Unit Tralee Village Apartments in Dublin,...

Gantry Arranges $12.2M Loan for Industrial Property in...

First Citizens Bank Provides Refinancing for 159-Unit GenCare...

Trevey Commercial Real Estate Negotiates Acquisition of 9,100...

ARTISAN, EOS Residential Acquire 537-Bed Student Housing Community...

Beverage Distributor Signs 22,500 SF Industrial Lease in...

Transwestern Arranges Sale of 13,095 SF Industrial Building...