Colliers Brokers $27.8M Acquisition of Industrial Facility in Henderson, Nevada

HENDERSON, NEV. — Colliers has negotiated the purchase of The Henderson Gateway Industrial Facility in Henderson, a suburb southeast of Las Vegas. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset for $27.8 million. The name of the seller was not released.

Brian Riffel and Tyler Jones of Colliers represented the buyer in the transaction.

Located at 1735 Chaparral Road, the 98,023-square-foot property features 11 dock loading doors, two grade-access doors, an ESFR fire suppression system with a diesel pump, 91 surface parking spaces and 2,530 square feet of HVAC office space.