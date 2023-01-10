Colliers Brokers $3.2M Sale of Retail Center in Plover, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Retail, Wisconsin

PLOVER, WIS. — Colliers has brokered the $3.2 million sale of a retail center in Plover, a city in central Wisconsin. The 23,000-square-foot property was 95 percent leased at the time of sale. Adam Connor and Heather Dorfler of Colliers represented the seller, a subsidiary of MLG Capital’s Legacy Fund. The duo also procured the out-of-state buyer, which used a California-based bank for acquisition financing.