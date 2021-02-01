REBusinessOnline

Colliers Brokers $3.4M Sale of Apartment Building in Escondido, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

1015-E-Ohio-Ave-Escondido-CA

Located at 1015 E. Ohio Ave. in Escondido, Calif., the apartment building features 15 one-bedroom/one-bath units.

ESCONDIDO, CALIF. — Colliers International has arranged the sale of an apartment building located at 1015 E. Ohio Ave. in Escondido. Hama Investments acquired the property from Cunningham Family Trust for $3.4 million.

The recently renovated, 9,472-square-foot property features 15 one-bedroom/one-bath units. Recent renovations included new windows, fencing, paint, landscaping and light fixtures. Unit interiors feature upgraded plank flooring, recessed lighting, upgraded kitchens, luxury gas ranges, new bathrooms, mirrored closet doors and designer two-tone interior paint.

Peter Scepanovic and Corey McHenry of Colliers International San Diego Region’s Multifamily Advisory team represented the buyer, while Ray Adams of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the deal.

