JANESVILLE, WIS. — Colliers has brokered the $3.4 million sale of a 5,500-square-foot retail property in the Milwaukee suburb of Janesville. Home to Starbucks and LensCrafters, the newly constructed building serves as an outlot to Uptown Janesville Mall. Colliers represented the seller, Houston-based RockStep Capital. The all-cash buyer was based in California and completed a 1031 exchange.