MANCHESTER, N.H. — Colliers has brokered the $3.7 million sale of a 3,366-square-foot restaurant building in Manchester, located near the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border. The newly constructed building is net leased to quick-service franchise Raising Cane’s and features a double drive-thru. Bob Rohrer of Colliers represented the seller, Tatro Road Realty, in the transaction. The buyer was a limited liability company.