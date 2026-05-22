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404-N-Holladay-St-Cornelius-OR
Omega Morgan occupies the 154,646-square-foot Meadowlark Industrial Center in Cornelius, Ore.
AcquisitionsIndustrialOregonWestern

Colliers Brokers $30M Sale of Meadowlark Industrial Center Near Portland

by Amy Works

CORNELIUS, ORE. — Colliers has negotiated the sale of Meadowlark Industrial Center, a Class A industrial facility located at 404 N. Holladay St. in Cornelius, a suburb in Portland’s Sunset Corridor/Silicon Forest submarket. The asset traded for $30 million, or $193 per square foot. The names of the buyer and seller were not released.

Situated on 7.3 acres, the property was developed in 2024 and designed to accommodate both traditional distribution and specialized users. Omega Morgan, a specialized heavy equipment transport provider, fully occupies the 154,646-square-foot facility on a long-term basis.

Mike Kendall, Gian Bruno, Nick Mascheroni, Kenny Patricia and Kylie Jones of Colliers led the transaction. Jerry Matson, Mike Thomas and Karen Lisignoli of Colliers provided local market support. Colliers’ Chris Johnson and Brett Johnson represented the buyer in the deal.

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