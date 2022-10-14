Colliers Brokers $32M Sale of Twin Creeks Shopping Center in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, MO. — Colliers has brokered the sale of Twin Creeks Shopping Center in Kansas City for $32 million. The 257,450-square-foot property is located along North Madison Avenue. The center is 99 percent leased to 14 tenants, including Kohl’s, Ross Dress for Less, Ulta, Petco, Five Below, Famous Footwear, Bath & Body Works, Spectrum and AT&T. A Target store at the property was not included in the sale. El Warner, Charley Simpson, Caitlin Zirpolo and Drew Quinn of Colliers represented the seller, an entity doing business as AREP III BT LLC. Buyer information was not provided.
