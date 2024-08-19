Colliers Brokers $33.1M Sale of Palm Aire Marketplace in Pompano Beach, Florida

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. — Colliers has brokered the $33.1 million sale of Palm Aire Marketplace, a shopping center located in the South Florida city of Pompano Beach. Presidente Supermarket and dd’s DISCOUNTS anchor the property, which totals 143,219 square feet. Other tenants at Palm Aire Marketplace include T-Mobile, Chase Bank and McDonald’s.

Harry Blyden, Bastian Schauer, Ruben Suarez, Billy Weiser and Ariel Davis of Colliers represented the seller, an entity doing business as Pompano Realty USA, in the transaction.

Longpoint Realty Partners acquired the asset, which is situated across from The Pomp, a $2 billion mixed-use project currently underway at the 223-acre site of the former Pompano Park racetrack. The Pomp will include a Topgolf venue and a 1.5 million-square-foot industrial park by Rockpoint, as well as the existing Harrah’s Pompano Beach Casino.