Colliers Brokers $35M Sale of Five-Property Mixed-Use Portfolio on Florida’s Space Coast  

MELBOURNE, FLA. — Colliers has brokered the $35 million sale of a five-property portfolio totaling more than 294,000 square feet of office, industrial, retail and medical office space in Melbourne, a city on Florida’s Space Coast. The portfolio, dubbed the Florida Space Coast Investment Portfolio, featured multiple transactions between August 2025 and April 2026.

Melbourne Corporate Center, a 33,623-square-foot office building that is fully leased to aerospace engineering firm Aeronix, sold for $3.1 million.

Hibiscus Professional Center, which sold for $2.5million, totals 26,300 square feet and is leased to National Drug Screening, Benezra Gynecology and Hanger Prosthetics.

Imperial Plaza, a 107,000-square-foot office and retail center, sold for $12.2 million and is occupied by tenants such as the Department of State, FBI and DCAA, Stifel and Fiesta Azteca.

Centre at Suntree, an 82,172-square-foot retail and medical property, sold for $12.3 million and is home to Premier Urgent Care, Moon Golf and Huntington Learning Center.

Lastly, Rivercrest Professional Center, a 45,475-square-foot office and flex property, sold for $5 million and is occupied by Health First and Cape Canaveral Hospital.

Joe Rossi and Scott Brenner of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller in all transactions. Max Ducharme of PMD Capital Management purchased Melbourne Corporate Center and Hibiscus Professional Center, while Summit Shah and Mike Shah, who are affiliated with Southeast Petro, acquired Imperial Plaza, Centre at Suntree and Rivercrest Professional Center. Scott Loveridge of Relentless Real Estate represented Southeast Petro in the transaction, while PMD Capital Management represented itself.