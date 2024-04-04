Thursday, April 4, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
349-S-La-Fayette-Pl-Los-Angeles-CA
Located at 349 S. La Fayette Place in Los Angeles, the three-story building features 120 affordable apartments.
AcquisitionsAffordable HousingCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

Colliers Brokers $43.4M Sale of Affordable Multifamily Property in Los Angeles

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — Colliers has arranged the sale of an affordable apartment community located at 349 S. La Fayette Place in the La Fayette Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. The asset traded for $43.4 million, or $362,000 per unit. Kitty Wallace and Kalli Knight of Colliers represented the buyer and seller in the transaction.

Situated on a 43,000-square-foot lot, the three-story property features 120 affordable apartments. The buyer paid cash to preserve the right to create and maintain affordable housing, and purchased the property with the intent of promoting and advancing workforce and affordable housing initiatives.

Built in 1971 and extensively remodeled in 2017, the property features 120 subterranean parking spots with third-party billing for electric vehicle charging stations. Currently, 85 percent of the units are fully renovated. The units feature stainless steel appliances, in-suite washers/dryers, hardwood floors with carpeting in the bedrooms and mini-split air conditioners and heaters.

Community amenities include a new roof, updated plumbing and boiler, a resurfaced and modernized pool, built-in barbecue area, redesigned fitness center, electric vehicle charging stations and elevator modernizations. All units also include 100-amp electrical panels and new plumbing to accommodate the installation of in-unit washers and dryers.

You may also like

Conor Commercial Breaks Ground on 327-Unit Multifamily Project...

Banyan Residential, Bridge Complete 289-Unit Mixed-Income Apartment Complex...

Foundry Commercial Purchases Shopton Square Retail Center in...

Versal Negotiates Sale of 64-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...

Stevens-Leinweber Begins Construction of Camelback 303 Logistics Center...

Indicap, AECOM-Canyon Partners Complete 1 MSF Phase I...

Ares Management Buys 258,506 SF Distribution Facility in...

AlpHubbard Acquires Burger King-Occupied Restaurant Building in Coos...

Mid-America Arranges Sale of 68,121 SF North &...