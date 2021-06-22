REBusinessOnline

Colliers Brokers $44.7M Sale of Apartment Complex in Suburban Minneapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

GOLDEN VALLEY, MINN. — Colliers MSP has brokered the $44.7 million sale of Hello Apartments in Golden Valley, a western suburb of Minneapolis. Constructed in 2017, the Class A apartment complex features 172 units. Amenities include a rooftop deck, pool and volleyball court. Ted Bickel, Jeff Budish, Lauren Panzer and Lacey O’Connor of Colliers represented the seller, Continental Property Group. Utah-based Peak Capital Partners was the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jun
29
Webinar: Impact Investing: ESG/C-PACE/Brownfield Remediation
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Affordable Housing Business

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews