Colliers Brokers $44.7M Sale of Apartment Complex in Suburban Minneapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

GOLDEN VALLEY, MINN. — Colliers MSP has brokered the $44.7 million sale of Hello Apartments in Golden Valley, a western suburb of Minneapolis. Constructed in 2017, the Class A apartment complex features 172 units. Amenities include a rooftop deck, pool and volleyball court. Ted Bickel, Jeff Budish, Lauren Panzer and Lacey O’Connor of Colliers represented the seller, Continental Property Group. Utah-based Peak Capital Partners was the buyer.