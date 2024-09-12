Colliers Brokers $5.4M Sale of Retail Strip Center in Trexlertown, Pennsylvania

TREXLERTOWN, PA. — Colliers has brokered the $5.4 million sale of Shepherd’s Corner, a 9,512-square-foot retail strip center in the Lehigh Valley community of Trexlertown. The center was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Supercuts, The UPS Store, Not Just Bagels and Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop. Derek Zerfass and Jeff Algatt of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Robbie Stephens of Rudy Amelio Real Estate represented the buyer, a high-net-worth individual who also requested anonymity.