Colliers Brokers $5.4M Sale of Two Retail Outparcels in Metro Richmond

CHESTER, VA. — Colliers has brokered the $5.4 million sale of two retail outparcels at Bermuda Square, a shopping center located at 12531-12533 Richmond Highway in the Richmond suburb of Chester. The properties include a multi-tenant space leased to Aspen Dental and Sleep Number and a single-tenant property occupied by Chipotle Mexican Grill. Separate buyers acquired the properties for $4 million and $1.4 million, respectively. Michael Brewster and Brad Peterson of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller in the transactions, with assistance from Jay O’Donnell and Jeff Fritz of Colliers.