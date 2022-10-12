Colliers Brokers $51M Sale of South City Plaza Office Building in Boca Raton

South City Plaza is a four-story, 179,837-square-foot office building located at 1515 S. Federal Highway in Boca Raton, Fla.

BOCA RATON, FLA. — Colliers has brokered the $51 million sale of South City Plaza, a four-story, 179,837-square-foot office building located at 1515 S. Federal Highway in Boca Raton. Mark Rubin, Bastian Laggerbauer and Jake Stauber of the Colliers South Florida Investment Services team represented the seller, locally based Penn-Florida Cos., in the transaction. Maria Gomez of Powerful Real Estate represented the buyer, New York-based Renaissance Properties. The property is situated near another Penn-Florida project, Via Mizner, a $1.2 billion mixed-use development that features a Mandarin Oriental Hotel, luxury apartments, private condominium homes, retail space and a golf course spanning three towers that are all connected by a sky bridge.