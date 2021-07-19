REBusinessOnline

Colliers Brokers $55M Sale of Single-Tenant Industrial Facility in Burlingame, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

1649-Adrian-Rd-Burlingame-CA

Lahlouh Inc. occupies the 129,759-square-foot single-tenant industrial facility at 1649 Adrian Road in Burlingame, Calif.

BURLINGAME, CALIF. — Colliers International has arranged the sale of a single-tenant industrial property located in the Burlingame submarket of the San Francisco Peninsula. The asset traded hands for $55 million. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

Located at 1649 Adrian Road, the single-story facility features 129,759 square feet of industrial space on 6.6 acres. At the time of sale, the building was 100 percent leased to Lahlouh Inc., an end-to-end communications management services company that has been a tenant since 1996. The building was built in 1957.

Tim Maas, Mike Davis, Tony Crossley and Darren Kuiper of Colliers represented the seller in the deal.

