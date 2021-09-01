Colliers Brokers $6.3M Sale of Terri Ann Apartments in Seattle’s First Hill Neighborhood

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

Located in Seattle, Terri Ann Apartments features 25 residential units.

SEATTLE — Colliers has arranged the sale of Terri Ann Apartments, a multifamily building located at 1331 Terry Ave. in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood. Seattle-based Cadence Real Estate acquired the property from a local investor for $6.3 million.

Tim McKay, Dan Chhan, Sam Wayne and Matt Kemper of Colliers represented the seller and sourced the buyer in the deal.

Originally built in 1967, Terri Ann Apartments features 25 residential units.