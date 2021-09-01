REBusinessOnline

Colliers Brokers $6.3M Sale of Terri Ann Apartments in Seattle’s First Hill Neighborhood

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

Terri-Ann-Apts-Seattle-WA

Located in Seattle, Terri Ann Apartments features 25 residential units.

SEATTLE — Colliers has arranged the sale of Terri Ann Apartments, a multifamily building located at 1331 Terry Ave. in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood. Seattle-based Cadence Real Estate acquired the property from a local investor for $6.3 million.

Tim McKay, Dan Chhan, Sam Wayne and Matt Kemper of Colliers represented the seller and sourced the buyer in the deal.

Originally built in 1967, Terri Ann Apartments features 25 residential units.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews