Colliers Brokers $6.9M Sale of Apartment Building in San Francisco

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

Located at 99 Jersey St. in San Francisco, the apartment building features 15 studio units.

SAN FRANCISCO — Colliers International Northern California has arranged the sale of 99 Jersey Street, a marina-style apartment building in San Francisco’s Noe Valley district. The property traded for $6.9 million. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

Brad Lagomarsino and James Devincenti of Colliers International Northern California represented the seller and buyer in the deal.

