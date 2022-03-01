Colliers Brokers $6.9M Sale of Grocery-Occupied Retail Property in Metro Richmond

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Southeast, Virginia

The freestanding store is leased to The Fresh Market.

MIDLOTHIAN, VA. — Colliers has brokered the sale of a 31,394-square-foot retail property located at 1200 Huguenot Road in Midlothian. The freestanding store is leased to The Fresh Market.

An entity known as California-based 101 North A ST LLC acquired the grocery-occupied property for $6.9 million. Mark Williford, Will Bradley, Peter Vick and Harrison Hall of Colliers represented the California-based seller, an entity doing business as 1200 Huguenot Road LLC.

Situated at the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Huguenot Road, the store is near other retailers and restaurants including Tazza Kitchen Alverser Plaza, DSW, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Macy’s, Crunch Fitness and Chipotle Mexican Grill.