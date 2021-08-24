Colliers Brokers $65M Sale of Enchanted Springs Apartments in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Colliers Multifamily Advisory Group has arranged the sale of The Enchanted Springs Apartments, a multifamily property located at 3281 Divine Heights in Colorado Springs. A private investor sold the property to Hamilton Zanze for $65 million, or $325,000 per unit.
Built in 2020, Enchanted Springs features 200 apartments, an indoor fitness center, clubhouse, resort-style swimming pool, spa and business center.
Bill Morkes, Craig Stack and Keegan Hofer of Colliers represented the seller in the transaction.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.