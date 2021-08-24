Colliers Brokers $65M Sale of Enchanted Springs Apartments in Colorado Springs

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

The Enchanted Springs in Colorado Springs, Colo., offers 200 apartments, a swimming pool and spa, business center and indoor fitness center.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Colliers Multifamily Advisory Group has arranged the sale of The Enchanted Springs Apartments, a multifamily property located at 3281 Divine Heights in Colorado Springs. A private investor sold the property to Hamilton Zanze for $65 million, or $325,000 per unit.

Built in 2020, Enchanted Springs features 200 apartments, an indoor fitness center, clubhouse, resort-style swimming pool, spa and business center.

Bill Morkes, Craig Stack and Keegan Hofer of Colliers represented the seller in the transaction.